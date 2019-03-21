LAX travelers warned of possible measles exposure again after 2nd case confirmed at airport

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport travelers are being warned of possible measles exposure again after a second confirmed case traveled through the airport.
A person with the viral infection passed through the airport in Terminal 7 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 5, arriving on United Airlines Flight 240.
That person traveled throughout Los Angeles County while infectious, including at Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1719 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica on March 6.
Health officials worry many could have been exposed.
Symptoms include cough, fever, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, which usually appears 10 to 21 days after exposure. If you have those symptoms, you're urged to contact your healthcare provider immediately.
Another person traveled through LAX with measles on Feb. 21. Health officials don't believe the two cases are related.
More information about measles from the county is available here.
