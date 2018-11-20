HEALTH & FITNESS

Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County

EMBED </>More Videos

Nine people in Los Angeles County have been infected with E. coli from contaminated lettuce, officials say.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Amid a national warning about contaminated romaine lettuce, local officials say nine people in Los Angeles County have been infected with E. coli - out of 32 cases nationally.

The warning from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health notes that no deaths have been reported from the contaminated lettuce.

Still, the Centers for Disease Control says the 32 people in 11 states were infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli between Oct. 8 and Oct. 31. Also, 18 people in Canada have become ill from the same strain.

Thirteen people were hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure.

EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.



The federal agency is advising U.S. consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce in response to the new multi-state outbreak of illnesses.

The CDC advises anyone who has any type of romaine lettuce in his or her home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

This includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

The CDC recommends that if you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

The CDC also advises consumers to wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.

CDC: How to clean your refrigerator because of a food recall

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the agency doesn't yet have enough information to request suppliers issue a recall. But he says suppliers can help by withdrawing romaine products until the contamination can be identified.

According to the CDC, people usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli two to eight days after swallowing the germ. Some patients may get a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

E. coli infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample.
If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, talk to your healthcare provider.

Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick, and report your illness to the health department.

CLICK HERE for more on the outbreak from the CDC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthe. colicdcillnessu.s. & worldfood safetyrecallLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LA officials to set up task force to crack down on illegal racing
Villanueva extends lead over McDonnell in LA County sheriff race
Camp Fire: Death toll climbs to 81; containment at 75 percent
2.5 million travelers to pass through LAX
Thousand Oaks shooting victim, 21, honored at funeral service
Healthy Thanksgiving: recipes without gluten, dairy
White nationalist pleads guilty in connection with violence at OC rally
97-year-old woman and dog have nowhere to go after Woolsey Fire
Show More
Principal in court for suspected DUI crash that killed woman in Palmdale
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Procession held for Gardena officer killed in crash
Man to file lawsuit against Santa Monica over employee sex-crime accusations
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
More News