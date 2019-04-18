Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8

A listeria outbreak has hospitalized at least eight people across the U.S. and left one person dead.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria infections have been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York State.The CDC says people who fell ill ate different types of deli products, including meats and cheeses.Listeria has been identified in samples taken from several stores, but officials haven't said who supplied the deli products involved.Symptoms of listeria infection include muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, headache, confusion, and convulsions.It can be treated with antibiotics but is of special concern in pregnant women, since it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth.Senior citizens and those with weak immune systems are also at risk.