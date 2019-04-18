Health & Fitness

Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8

A listeria outbreak has hospitalized at least eight people across the U.S. and left one person dead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria infections have been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York State.

The CDC says people who fell ill ate different types of deli products, including meats and cheeses.

Listeria has been identified in samples taken from several stores, but officials haven't said who supplied the deli products involved.

Symptoms of listeria infection include muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, headache, confusion, and convulsions.

It can be treated with antibiotics but is of special concern in pregnant women, since it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

Senior citizens and those with weak immune systems are also at risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckn.j. newspa. newslisteriau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News