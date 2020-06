Local doctor, nurse hand out face masks, hand sanitizer to protesters in downtown LA

EMBED >More News Videos As protesters gathered in large groups, doctors and public health officials are raising new concerns that the mass demonstrations may result in a spike of of COVID-19 infections.

As thousands of people peacefully gather, many are doing so at risk to their own health.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Anu Seshadri, a primary care specialist, and her nurse colleague Mercedes handed out masks and hand sanitizer to protesters who gathered in downtown Los Angeles Friday to stand up against police brutality.The two were participating in the "White Coats for Black Lives" event , a movement in which the medical community came together in a show of solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality.Seshadri said she wanted to remind everyone that yes, you are out here for a cause, but you should be safe while doing so. The doctor said it was reassuring to see that most people were already wearing masks and trying their best to physically distance.