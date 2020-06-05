Local doctor, nurse hand out face masks, hand sanitizer to protesters in downtown LA

The two were participating in the "White Coats for Black Lives" event, a movement in which the medical community came together in a show of solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality.
Seshadri said she wanted to remind everyone that yes, you are out here for a cause, but you should be safe while doing so. The doctor said it was reassuring to see that most people were already wearing masks and trying their best to physically distance.
Watch the full interview above.
