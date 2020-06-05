'White Coats for Black Lives' sees medical professionals stand in solidarity against racial injustice

ARCADIA (KABC) -- The medical community made a stand in solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality. Workers at hospitals and clinics around the country, including Southern California, took part in "White Coats for Black Lives."The event was in honor of George Floyd, and supports the cause for social justice and equality. Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia was one of several medical centers that took part. Doctor, nurses, security personnel and administrative staff all took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds; the time the now former police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on George Floyd's neck."No matter who you are we all matter," said Akhere Ohiku, Methodist Hospital nurse. "Black people deserve respect just like everybody.""It is huge, because doctors and nurses are considered to be the good people, the frontline staff trying to doing wonderful things" said Dr. Bala Chandrasekhar. "And when they come out and speak in a unified voice I think it makes a big difference. I think people will listen to us."