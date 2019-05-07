Health & Fitness

Long Beach STDs: Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis cases see significant increase

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A report from the city of Long Beach shows a significant increase in the number of sexually transmitted diseases.

Between 2013 and 2017, the chlamydia rate in Long Beach increased 88% with more than 4,000 recorded cases. With that Long Beach has the second highest rates of chlamydia in the state.

Cases of gonorrhea skyrocketed 267% with more than 1,600 recorded cases. That STD has the second highest rates in the state in Long Beach.

Syphilis increased as well -- 143%. Long beach has the third highest rates in the state with nearly 500 cases.
