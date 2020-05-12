Coronavirus

Man battles COVID-19 while wife delivers baby in same Baldwin Park hospital

As Roxanne McCabe was in labor, her husband was in the same hospital battling coronavirus.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California man battling the novel coronavirus didn't miss out on one of the most important moments in his life thanks to hospital staff, who made it possible for him to see the birth of his daughter.

As Roxanne McCabe was in labor in the maternity ward, her husband Milo was in the same hospital one floor below and fighting for his life.

"We just did a Zoom call for the whole labor," Roxanne explained.

Emberly Anne McCabe was born April 20 at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center. Dad Milo was there virtually to share the moment.

Milo McCabe, 29, was admitted to the hospital just over a week earlier. He thought he had the flu, but his condition got worse.

"It was really scary when they mentioned that his case is critical," Roxanne McCabe said.

At one point, there was a chance doctors would have to intubate him, but he was given the investigational anti-viral drug remdesivir and started showing improvement.

Three days after Emberly was born, Milo was cleared to return home. He was far from his normal self and still had trouble breathing, but the family is now back together.

The first-time parents admit they initially didn't take COVID-19 seriously. After their experience, they urge others to be careful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbaldwin parklos angeleslos angeles countybirthcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Sheriff Villanueva: LA County inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Ferrer says restrictions could come back if guidelines not followed
As businesses reopen, some look to thermal camera that can read body temperatures
Video shows police confrontation with supporters of defiant Fresno restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Corey La Barrie death: Daniel Silva arrested in fatal crash
Cluster of 5 COVID-19 cases traced to Pasadena birthday party
Video shows police confrontation with supporters of defiant Fresno restaurant
Voting by mail encouraged for Tuesday's election in CA 25 district
Ferrer says restrictions could come back if guidelines not followed
As businesses reopen, some look to thermal camera that can read body temperatures
Sheriff Villanueva: LA County inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Show More
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Gov. Newsom: Western states requesting $1 trillion in federal aid
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Brawl at Van Nuys Target caught on video
New Yorkers come together for 'Rise Up New York!' virtual telethon
More TOP STORIES News