Coronavirus emergency: Map shows healthy food providers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched an online map today that shows locations of critical food resources for residents.

The Food Access in L.A.'' map is accessible online at lacontroller.org/foodaccess and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.

"We'll leave it on the doorstep." The coronavirus emergency has forced many businesses to radically change how they do business - and this includes University Foods. The once wholesale food distributor is now delivering food right to your front door.


The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Los Angeles, especially working and low-income families,'' Galperin said. But even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals.''

In addition to mapping food distribution locations, users can also see how accessible grocery stores are to them in different Los Angeles neighborhoods and to find out if they are open.

Other maps from the controller's office at available at lacontroller.org/resourcemaps.

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

