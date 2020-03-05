Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Broadway in NYC to go dark amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: LA County health officials provide update on coronavirus
Hollywood braces for shutdown, clearing release calendar amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: LA County health officials provide update on coronavirus
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
How will Newsom's coronavirus policy affect SoCal's economy?
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - NBA, concerts and events
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19
Show More
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
More TOP STORIES News