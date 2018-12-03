CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Marvel superheroes give Children's Hospital Los Angeles patients a healing boost

EMBED </>More Videos

Young patients got a chance to escape their hospital rooms and enter a world where wearing masks isn't unusual. It was a surprise superhero encounter at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Young patients got a chance to escape their hospital rooms and enter a world where wearing masks isn't unusual.

It was a surprise superhero encounter at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Young crime fighters, some in masks, "marvel" as their favorite heroes rescue them from the doldrums of hospital life.

Eric Conde has a young daughter with leukemia.

"We are here to take a break from going through chemo," Conde said. "It's a nice break from being inside our room all day."

While some patients became Captain America's sidekick for the day, cancer patient Ani Baburyan's encounter with Black Panther was lifted right out of her favorite movie.

He recited lines that sounded like it came straight from the script.

The costumes and photo ops are all part of Freeform's "Marvel Studios: Hero Acts." The goal of the campaign is to strengthen the lives of children impacted by serious illness.

Baburyan's father got quite a thrill.

"We just came here early so we could celebrate her birthday at home. And we ended up seeing these guys. It's really awesome," Zato Baburyan said.

CHLA Childlife Specialist Amanda Cleary said the positive effects of events like this last long after it's over.

"Just to see their little faces light up to see some of their super heroes. It just takes them away from all the scary things happening and helps them with their overall coping with the hospital experience," Cleary said.

Besides meeting their favorite Marvel characters, some patients got to see their family and doctors transform into masked avengers.

The superhero visit is also part of a "Pop-Up Santa Holiday Special" that will be on Disney's Freeform channel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmarvelsuperheroesdisneyfreeformChildren's Hospital Los Angeleschildren's healthCircle of HealthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
ROW DTLA offers fun, festive places to enjoy holidays
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
Santa Monica cookie class offers tasty seasonal fun
SoCal fitness class helps seniors stay active, connected
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Living with Alzheimer's
1st flu death of season reported in LA County
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
VIDEO: Tempers flare at Pop Warner game
Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment at UC Irvine cancer center
Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Woman killed in crossfire of South LA shooting
Villanueva sworn in as LA County's 33rd sheriff
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Show More
Teacher arrested in Torrance on suspicion of sexual assault
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
ROW DTLA offers fun, festive places to enjoy holidays
Upland woman in critical condition after being beaten by suspect
More News