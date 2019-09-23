measles

Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates

Investigative teams at ABC Owned Television Stations across the country analyzed local measles vaccination rates and found local schools in communities nationwide that are below what's considered the community or "herd" immunity rate. According to the World Health Organization, 93-95% of people in a population need to be vaccinated against measles to make sure the rest of a population is safe from the highly contagious disease.

See the measles data from across the country and check vaccination rates in your area

Measles in Los Angeles: KABC investigates vaccination rates in Los Angeles County and California.

Measles in Central California: KFSN investigates vaccine rates in six California counties.

Measles in San Francisco: KGO investigates vaccination rates in nine Bay Area counties.

Measles in Houston: KTRK investigates vaccine rates in Texas.

Measles in NYC: WABC investigates vaccination rates in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Measles in Chicago: WLS investigates vaccine rates in Illinois and Indiana.

Measles in Philadelphia: WPVI investigates vaccination rates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Raleigh-Durham: WTVD investigates vaccine rates in North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisnorth carolinacalifornianew jerseynew yorktexasconnecticutpennsylvaniavaccinesiteamted oberg investigateseducationchildrenmeaslesi teamaction news investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEASLES
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Families requesting more vaccine exemptions in local schools
County health officials warning about measles case at LAX
County health officials warning about measles case in Union Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US Navy's Blue Angels soar across Los Angeles sky
Suspect fatally shot by police in Long Beach was holding fake gun, police say
Armenian Prime Minister makes first-ever appearance in DTLA
Driver shoots himself in road rage incident in San Marino, police say
3 in custody following armed robbery at Compton dispensary
25,000 turn out to Susan G. Komen fundraiser walk in OC
3 suspects sought after fatal shooting of man outside Tarzana home
Show More
Fight inside Culver City shopping mall sparks panic
USC inaugurates new president as school deals with multiple scandals
Women accused of buying $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards, police say
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
LA Rams rake in 20-13 victory against Cleveland Browns
More TOP STORIES News