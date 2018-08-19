HEALTH & FITNESS

Measles warning issued in Santa Monica after infected tourist's visit

Public health officials are warning unvaccinated members of the public after a tourist with measles visited sites around Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Public health officials are warning the public after a tourist with measles visited sites around Santa Monica.

The warning was directed toward people who may have been in those areas and had not been vaccinated against measles.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread by coughing or sneezing. Officials say symptoms can show up 10 to 14 days after exposure and include red eyes, high fever, cough and rash. It could lead to pneumonia, brain swelling, even death.

The health department says the tourist went to six locations in Santa Monica Aug. 8-10: the Loews Santa Monica beach hotel restaurant, Urth Caffé, Chez Jay restaurant, Sea Blue hotel, Ivy at the Shore and Cora's coffee shoppe.

There is no risk to anyone visiting these locations now. The possible period of exposure to the measles was more than a week ago.

If you visited those locations during those dates when the infected person was present - and you're not vaccinated against measles - you should watch for symptoms.
