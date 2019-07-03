VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) -- Health officials are on alert after mosquitoes in Ventura County tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The California Department of Public Health says this was the first mosquito sample of 2019 to test positive for the disease.
To minimize your exposure to West Nile Virus, experts recommend removing standing water from your property and make sure you have tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.
Mosquitoes in Ventura County test positive for West Nile Virus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News