Health & Fitness

Mosquitoes in Ventura County test positive for West Nile Virus

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) -- Health officials are on alert after mosquitoes in Ventura County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The California Department of Public Health says this was the first mosquito sample of 2019 to test positive for the disease.

To minimize your exposure to West Nile Virus, experts recommend removing standing water from your property and make sure you have tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventura countywest nile virusbugsmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News