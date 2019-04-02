Narcan being sold in vending machines in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Vending machines in Las Vegas are now selling more than snacks and drinks. Some are now also selling Narcan.The nasal spray blocks the effects of opioids on the body and in some cases can prevent a life-threatening overdose.Nevada health officials say the easy availability of Narcan is making a difference with opioid addiction throughout Vegas.The vending machines will eventually also sell other health-related items like: hygiene kits, safe sex kits and pregnancy tests.