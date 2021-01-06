Amid LA's hospital crisis, new alternative urgent care opens in West Hollywood

Exer Urgent Care is opening its 19th location in Southern California -- at the intersection of Sunset and Crescent Heights.
The facility is described as an emergency room alternative that provides medical services typically not provided at urgent care locations.
The new West Hollywood spot will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It is opening as Southern California hospitals and other medical centers face a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic is said to be taking significant resources away from patients with issues other than coronavirus.
Patients who are dealing with medical problems that are not life-threatening are waiting many hours to be admitted to an ER. Some ambulances are also lining up for hours outside hospitals just to offload patients.
