New safety measure coming to Dodger Stadium inoculation site after anti-vaccine protesters force temporary closure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new safety change will be implemented at the Dodger Stadium inoculation center after anti-vaccination protesters forced the temporary shutdown of the site over the weekend.There will soon be a designated zone for protesters to gather near the vaccination site, one of the nation's largest.The move comes after the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the stadium as a precaution at about 2 p.m. Saturday after it was blocked by a few dozen demonstrators. The Los Angeles Times says the protest included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups.Hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line were stalled for about an hour, with the location reopening shortly before 3 p.m. The mayor's office says despite the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were canceled. No arrests were made.Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has reported 5,925 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 1,116,892 cases and 16,770 fatalities.The county's COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to decline, with 5,328 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, down from 5,669 the day before, and 27% of those patients in the ICU.The county's hospitalization rate has been dropping steadily since it peaked at more than 8,000 in early January.