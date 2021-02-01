Coronavirus Los Angeles

New safety measure coming to Dodger Stadium inoculation site after anti-vaccine protesters force temporary closure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new safety change will be implemented at the Dodger Stadium inoculation center after anti-vaccination protesters forced the temporary shutdown of the site over the weekend.

There will soon be a designated zone for protesters to gather near the vaccination site, one of the nation's largest.

The move comes after the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the stadium as a precaution at about 2 p.m. Saturday after it was blocked by a few dozen demonstrators. The Los Angeles Times says the protest included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups.

A group of anti-vaccination protesters forced the temporary closure of the Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site, one of the largest in the nation.



Hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line were stalled for about an hour, with the location reopening shortly before 3 p.m. The mayor's office says despite the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were canceled. No arrests were made.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has reported 5,925 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 1,116,892 cases and 16,770 fatalities.

The county's COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to decline, with 5,328 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, down from 5,669 the day before, and 27% of those patients in the ICU.

The county's hospitalization rate has been dropping steadily since it peaked at more than 8,000 in early January.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
