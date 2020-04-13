Coronavirus

New York doctor documents a day in the fight against coronavirus

Dr. Erik Blutinger, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Queens in New York City, shared a video in which he documented a day in the fight against coronavirus.
By Emily Sowa & Johanna Trupp
QUEENS, N.Y. -- Dr. Erik Blutinger, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Queens in his first year out of training, shared a video diary in which he gave a glimpse of conditions behind the scenes on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

Blutinger begins the diary as he sits in his car before starting his shift, describing the high level of anxiety about going into work.

"I'm a little bit anxious going into work. I don't really know what today will be like," said Blutinger. "Every day is like a jack-in-the-box."

MORE: Mother of 5 who beat coronavirus gets viral sendoff from NYC hospital staff
Doctors and nurses gave an incredible send-off to a New York woman who spent 15 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19.


He then gives viewers a glimpse inside an emergency department crowded with patients.

"There are so many people in the hallways that are all COVID-19 positive," said Blutinger. "I am seeing young patients, old patients. Patients of all ages who are just incredibly sick."

Blutinger then tours two tents set up outside the hospital that are for patients when the emergency room reaches capacity.

"There's a lot of dark, difficult cases being handled right now," said Blutinger.

On a lighter note, he explains how the hospital plays 'Here Comes The Sun' by The Beatles on a loudspeaker whenever a COVID-19 positive patient is discharged.

"And I think on my drive home - like I do every night - what more I could be doing to fight this crisis, and what cures are possibly out there," said Blutinger. "And what next study is going to come out that will give us more of a direction in fighting this awful enemy."

MORE: 99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus, thanks health care workers
EMBED More News Videos

Albert Chambers, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, is thanking the doctors and nurses who stood by his side as he battled and beat COVID-19 at Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, England.

