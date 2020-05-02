Newport Beach council affirms support for lawsuit filed by OC cities seeking to reopen beaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6143176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least two Orange County cities are filing legal action to fight Gov. Gavin Newsom's order closing the county's beaches.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Newport Beach City Council on Saturday voted to affirm its support for a lawsuit filed by Huntington Beach, Dana Point and business owners seeking to reopen Orange County beaches after a shutdown order was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The City Council's action, which came during an emergency meeting, "affirms an amicus brief filed by the City of Newport Beach - along with declarations from the City Manager, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and a senior Recreation & Senior Services official - supporting the litigation," according to a news release.The statement said Newport Beach will continue to "do everything possible to safely reopen the city's beaches," which remained closed and mostly deserted Saturday.Newport Beach officials said Newsom announced his directive on Thursday without seeking the city's input on beach safety or a weekend plan that had already been in place. The public safety plan had been crafted by officials from the Newport Beach police, fire and lifeguard departments.Hundreds of flag-waving protesters descended on nearby Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon."We are all impatient," the governor said during his daily briefing, which was held simultaneously in Sacramento. "We have to be really deliberative on how we reopen this economy."Newsom noted the state just passed the grim marks of 50,000 confirmed infections and 2,000 deaths but that hospitalization statistics are heading in a better direction and that has him hopeful.