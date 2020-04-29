Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Newport Beach rejects proposed ordinance to shut down beaches on weekends

The vote comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom admonished Californians who flocked to the crowded beaches over the weekend.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday voted against a proposed ordinance that would have closed the city's beaches for the next few weekends.

In a 5-2 vote, officials voted to keep the beaches open despite the fact that city beaches saw crowds in the thousands over the weekend amid a sweltering heat wave.

The ordinance would have shut down the beaches for the next three weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom later admonished those who flocked to the crowded beaches, warning Californians not to delay the state's reopening with risky behavior.

"Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we're going to make the meaningful progress we've made the past couple of weeks."

Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning Californians against risky behavior as images were displayed of crowded beaches over the weekend.



In Huntington Beach, signs were posted warning beachgoers to practice physical distancing and lifeguards were out patrolling, urging those who may be too close to spread out. Loudspeakers off the pier also announced reminders every hour.
Thousands pack Orange County beaches for second-straight day as SoCal heat wave continues

Thousands of people flocked to Huntington Beach again on Saturday, one day after crowds descended upon the beach amid the ongoing heat wave.



The Huntington Beach Fire Department even took to the air to get a better sense of the spacing, praising visitors for following the rules.

"The beach was crowded, but a majority of people at the beach, it looked like to us, were practicing social distancing and enjoying our open space areas," said Battalion Chief Eric McCoy said.

Huntington Beach officials say they know beach access is a hotly debated issue in the battle against the coronavirus.

"For every comment or suggestion that we get that we need to close the beach, we're getting the same comment from people asking us 'Please don't close the beach, please don't close our open space areas,'" McCoy said.

Meanwhile, Seal Beach and Laguna Beach have closed their beaches.
