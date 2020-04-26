Society

Thousands pack Orange County beaches for second-straight day as SoCal heat wave continues

Officials said the number of people who turned up in Huntington Beach was about the same amount as on Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Thousands of people flocked to Huntington Beach again on Saturday, one day after crowds descended upon the beach amid the ongoing heat wave.

Officials said the number of people who turned up in Huntington Beach was about the same amount as on Friday, even though stay-at-home orders are still in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, hundreds of Southern California residents protested the Stay Home order issued by Gov. Newsom.

Many at Huntington Beach appeared to not be following physical distancing guidelines and did not wear face masks or shields.

Although the beach was open, parking lots remained closed.

Newport Beach also saw large crowds on Friday with area lifeguards estimating up to 40,000 people were on the beach, double what they saw the day before.
