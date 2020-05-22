Coronavirus California

COVID pandemic: Gov. Newsom says new rules for California churches to reopen are in the works

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a few days off from briefing the press, Gov. Gavin Newsom returned to the podium Friday for an afternoon update on the coronavirus in California.

Speaking at a veterans home in the Napa Valley town of Yountville, Newsom said guidelines were on the way for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume modified in-person services. He said those guidelines would be released by Monday, if not earlier.

His comments come just hours after President Donald Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen immediately. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

Earlier this week, the governor announced professional sports, hair salons may also be able to resume as early as the first week of June.

"If we hold the rate of transmissions... we'll be making announcements statewide, not just with the regional variances, that would allow for retail not just to be pick-up, but in-store retail to be loosened up," he said.

On Friday Newsom added casinos and card rooms would also be able to reopen in June if current trends hold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
