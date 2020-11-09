Gov. Gavin Newsom says more restrictions to return as COVID-19 cases climb in CA

In a noon press conference Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated things are trending in the wrong direction when it comes to coronavirus in California.
The United States is seeing a stunning rise in COVID-19 cases, hitting a record high over the weekend for the number of coronavirus cases in a single day at 126,000. California's cases aren't peaking at the moment, but there are signs that coronavirus is starting to spread more quickly in the state.
Another 7,212 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours. The testing positivity rate (the percentage of those who get tested that turn back a positive result) is also climbing, with a seven-day average of 3.7%.
Under 4% may not sound like a big number, but with the state testing nearly 200,000 people per day, each percentage point indicates a lot more people who are being diagnosed with the virus.
Due to the climbing case numbers, Newsom hinted the state will implement more restrictive reopening rules on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are also up about 3%, but capacity remains good, Newsom said.
"I anticipate tomorrow you'll hear from Dr. Ghaly that we will see more restrictive tiering based upon case rates that have begun to increase," the governor said. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly typically announces county tier changes on Tuesdays.
There weren't many changes to the state's COVID-19 reopening map last week, with only a few counties changing tiers. (See more here.) But
On Monday, Newsom said Mono, Kings, Alpine and Shasta counties were all areas of particular concern. We'll be watching for the reopening status changes Tuesday and bring you those updates when we learn more.
It doesn't appear like any additional restrictions statewide will go into place, but rather California is utilizing its tiered reopening map to dial back reopening county-by-county.
"This is exactly why we designed the tier status," said Newsom. "The way we did it was about being more and less restrictive, not based upon political whim, but based upon the data, based upon the epidemiology, based upon the facts on the ground."
