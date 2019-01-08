CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Nonprofit helps amputees with prosthetics for athletic achievement

EMBED </>More Videos

The Challenged Athletes Foundation helps amputees get specialized - and costly - prosthetics to compete in triathlons and other events.

By
When you think of reasons you can't work out, time and ambition usually top the list.

But for those suffering from physical limitations like Sarah Reinertsen, getting a working limb might be the biggest challenge.

"I had my left leg amputated when I was seven years old. I didn't have an opportunity to do sport. I'm gonna prove people wrong," said Reinertsen, an ironwoman triathlete.

She recently competed in a marathon that required running seven races in seven days on seven continents.

She did her first few marathons on her regular walking leg but realized there were more advanced tools to help.

"When you're an amputee and you want to get active you may have a leg that you can walk in but there are prosthetics out there that if you want to do sports and take it to the next level, you can. And though we know that a lifestyle filled with health and fitness improve your health across-the-board it's just not medically paid for," Reinertsen said.

Reinertsen will tell you there is no insurance for these type of prosthetics but the Challenged Athletes Foundation can help out.

"CAF is a nonprofit here in California that actually serves people with disabilities around the world. They pay for those running prosthetics, they pay for my cycling leg. Anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000 out of pocket," said Reinertsen.

Reinertsen uses Ossur prosthetics, which is the exclusive prosthetic partner of the challenged athletes foundation but husband Brooke Raasch says there is more to the organization than helping those who need a prosthetic.

"You could have cerebral palsy, you could be blind. They certainly help with a couple thousand athletes a year to stay active - help with equipment, they help with entry fees, they help with flights to get to races," said Raasch, who works for Ossur.

The Challenged Athlete Foundation has been around for 25 years and has raised over $50 million to help those like Reinertsen move to a healthier lifestyle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexercisefitnessCircle of Healthfood coachamputeehobbies
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Meditation techniques can help children deal with toxic stress
The extra benefits of yearly flu shots
How to prevent video game pain
Experts weigh in on things that help stick with New Year health resolutions
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Meditation techniques can help children deal with toxic stress
Safety tips for the home treadmill
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Teen battling mystery illness, now she's blind
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
LAUSD, UTLA meet in court over right to strike
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
USC's Kliff Kingsbury expected to coach Arizona Cardinals
New OC project will house homeless veterans
Sources: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Show More
Girl wins Doodle for Google contest with adorable dinosaurs
These are the best jobs in 2019: report
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in OC crash that killed girl, her mother
More News