Number of measles cases in U.S. is on pace to break record

The number of measles cases in the United States is surging and on pace to break a record no one wants.

The Centers for Disease Control said there have been 555 cases of measles in the U.S. this year. Ninety of those were reported in the last week alone.

Experts say at this rate, we could surpass the current record for most illnesses in one year. That was back in 1994, when the CDC reported 963 cases of measles.

Officials say the best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated.
