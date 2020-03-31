Yucaipa outbreak: Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6056698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Bernardino county public health officials were able to test 450 people for coronavirus within hours during a drive-through program set up Friday.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Yucaipa nursing facility has seen a concentrated outbreak of coronavirus, with 51 residents and six staff members testing positive and two patients dying, officials said Tuesday.Tuesday's press conference was a stunning update from a prior announcement only days earlier that there were 12 cases and one death at the Cedar Mountain nursing facility.The first death, on Thursday, was an 89-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. After the initial cases, San Bernardino County health officials tested all residents and staff members and found the latest numbers. They noted that not all of the tests have been processed, so the numbers could rise.An additional possible case was also reported at a nursing facility in Mentone, where a resident is presenting symptoms of the disease. Officials are also working to test residents and employees there. They said so far they have not had any confirmed cases there. They had initially been concerned that staff members from Cedar Mountain also worked at the other facility, but later learned that was not the case.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.