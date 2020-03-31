Health & Fitness

Yucaipa outbreak: Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Yucaipa nursing facility has seen a concentrated outbreak of coronavirus, with 51 residents and six staff members testing positive and two patients dying, officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday's press conference was a stunning update from a prior announcement only days earlier that there were 12 cases and one death at the Cedar Mountain nursing facility.

The first death, on Thursday, was an 89-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. After the initial cases, San Bernardino County health officials tested all residents and staff members and found the latest numbers. They noted that not all of the tests have been processed, so the numbers could rise.

EMBED More News Videos

San Bernardino county public health officials were able to test 450 people for coronavirus within hours during a drive-through program set up Friday.



An additional possible case was also reported at a nursing facility in Mentone, where a resident is presenting symptoms of the disease. Officials are also working to test residents and employees there. They said so far they have not had any confirmed cases there. They had initially been concerned that staff members from Cedar Mountain also worked at the other facility, but later learned that was not the case.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyucaipasan bernardino countynursing homecoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Show More
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
More TOP STORIES News