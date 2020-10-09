Yorba Linda assisted living facility has had zero COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6858541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid calls from Orange County officials and statewide business leaders to let theme parks reopen, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said "there's no hurry putting out guidelines."

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Yolanda Trujillo and her family are grateful for the care she has received at the Senior Living Community in Yorba Linda."We are very safe here," Trujillo said.Staff on Thursday said they have not seen a single COVID-19 positive case at the assisted living facility.The executive director, Jo Dee Gibson, credited her employees."The stance they've taken is that they've tried to keep themselves healthy and protected so that when they come in and provide care to our residents, they're keeping our residents safe and that's really been the key," Gibson said.Workers said they immediately trained for infection prevention using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Shoe disinfection, masks and physical distancing were among the changes implemented as soon as possible. No visitors were allowed inside.After a temperature check and some questions, family can schedule time in the Love Hut -- outdoors, through the safety of a plexiglass.That's something Trujillo's youngest daughter, Margie Zill, was thankful to have."There's nothing like seeing each other face-to-face, and they made it really beautiful out here and it's a lovely setting and I think it really brightens her spirits when she gets visitors," Zill said.Outdoor concerts, spirit days, parades, horse visits, and the companionship of Maggie Mae -- the community dog -- have helped keep 39 residents and 50 employees social, distanced and COVID-19 free.Behind most of that creativity was the facility's director of life enrichment, Anna Aguilera, who said it's about adaptation -- something residents understand and share."They've been through a lot. I mean, the war ... They bring up history, and that's what's important, and that kind of motivates us to follow all of these recommendations," Aguilera said.Trujillo said staying busy wasn't much of a challenge for her, because as long as she had her soap operas and chocolate, she was good.Staff at the facility have invited the public to their "Quarantine-o-ween" event on Oct. 30, in the parking lot. They asked children to come in costume for a parade. Masks and physical distancing will be required along with other COVID-19 safety measures.