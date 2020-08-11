Health & Fitness

OC child hospitalized, recovering after being diagnosed with West Nile virus

"The best way to avoid West Nile virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites,'' a health official said.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A child in Orange County is recovering after being diagnosed with the West Nile virus and hospitalized, health officials announced Monday.

The young patient, whose age and identity were not publicly disclosed, is the first person in the county to be infected this year, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

California has seen 10 infections so far in 2020.

Symptoms of the virus include fevers, headaches, nausea and rashes. The symptoms can last for several days to months.

"The best way to avoid West Nile virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites,'' said Dr. Clayton Chau, who serves as director of the Health Care Agency and as the county's interim chief health officer.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countychildren's healthchildrenwest nile virusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
Drug busts off San Diego Coast net meth, marijuana
Show More
SoCal woman receives liver transplant from surprising donor
5 shot at massive warehouse party in Harbor Gateway
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
DCFS makes changes, but still struggles to improve child protection
Crews put out blaze at storage facility in Downtown LA
More TOP STORIES News