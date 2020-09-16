Orange County reports first West Nile death of the year

County health officials say an elderly man from Garden Grove died of complications from a West Nile infection.
The county has reported five confirmed symptomatic West Nile infections in humans this year - and four of them were hospitalized. A sixth case that was asymptomatic has also been reported.
The county notes that the majority of people who are infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms and are not tested, so the number of people actually infected with the virus is likely much higher.
Orange County historical data shows the region typically experiences several deaths from West Nile every year, with a total of at least 32 deaths during the period of 2004-2019.
Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Anyone who experiences serious symptoms is urged to seek medical care immediately. Those over 50 or with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of complications.
West Nile is typically transmitted by mosquitoes. Officials urge the public to take steps to reduce the mosquito population, including getting rid of standing water around your home, wearing long protective clothing while outside and applying insect repellent containing DEET.
