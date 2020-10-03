Health & Fitness

Contact tracing Trump: Officials scramble to find who president may have infected

Over the past few days, President Donald Trump has had meetings, a fundraiser and a rally, raising the question of how many people were exposed or even infected by COVID-19.
By
LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, President Donald Trump has had meetings, a fundraiser and a rally, raising the question of how many people were exposed or even infected by COVID-19.

There's a mad dash to track anyone who has come in direct contact with Trump over the last week or so to get tested for the coronavirus.

The problem? It's a really long list because Trump has been full steam ahead campaigning and holding events in the middle of a pandemic.

"It's hard to actually get our heads around the number of people that could have been exposed to the president, and I think the White House is trying really hard to identify everyone in his orbit," said MaryAlice Parks, deputy political director at ABC News. "But we're talking about dozens of people who are in regular contact with the commander in chief. Secret Service, local police, his staff, residence staff."

EMBED More News Videos

We're learning more about President Trump's condition and his treatment, which includes an experimental therapy.



"It's fairly easy to meet the criteria for being someone who is exposed to coronavirus. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has published a criteria that involves of being within 6 feet of the index case for 15 minutes," said Dr. Michael Ben-Aderet, associate director epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai. "So, when you have someone with a busy schedule, when you have someone going to meetings, when you have large gatherings of people who are unmasked, who are in close proximity to each other, that's when you start having these really high risk scenarios."

That makes contact tracing nearly impossible. Last Saturday, Trump announced the nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with a few hundred people in attendance, most not wearing masks.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah was seen at the event hugging attendees, he's now tested positive along with Notre Dame president John Jenkins. First lady Melania Trump was also at that event. The thousands in attendance at

Trump's campaign rally that night in Pennsylvania have been urged to get tested if feeling sick.

Trump held events Sunday and Monday at the White House before the Cleveland debate Tuesday night where senior aide Hope Hicks was by his side. Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Trump's family was seen at the debate not wearing masks, breaking the audience rules, but so far, they've tested negative.

"Testing is a very important part of an infection control strategy, but testing alone is not an infection control strategy," Ben-Aderet said. "Even if a test is negative on day five, it doesn't mean that you're not at risk on day nine or 10."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdonald trumpcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
CA theme park leaders oppose draft of reopening rules
California adds COVID-19 equity requirement to reopening plan
Wife heard husband's last moments on phone as docs tried to save him
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Friends, family mourn 19-year-old killed in South LA crash
Show More
Video captures woman's happy dance after acing job interview
Puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back
2 orphaned mountain lion kittens sent to sanctuary after failed foster attempt
Woman lying in street killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown
Mark Cuban donates $50K to wounded LA County deputies
More TOP STORIES News