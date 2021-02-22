Coronavirus California

OC expands COVID vaccine eligibility to include teachers, child care providers, food industry workers

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another group of people is now eligible to receive a vaccine in Orange County.

The county on Monday will start vaccinating people in Phase 1B, officials said. They include teachers, child care providers and food industry workers.

County health officials say they are moving toward giving 30% of their vaccine supply to this group, depending on vaccine availability. The rest will be given to people 65 and older.

So far, over a 500,000 doses have been administered in Orange County.

Over 261,000 people have received their first dose while 125,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Orange County.

California will set aside 10% of all first-round COVID-19 vaccine doses specifically for teachers, educators and childcare workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

