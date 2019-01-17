HEALTH & FITNESS

Orange County sees first flu death of season

Health officials are reminding the public to get vaccinated after a Santa Ana woman was the first flu death of the season in Orange County.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The first fatal flu case of the season has been reported in Orange County.

The County of Orange Health Care agency says a Santa Ana woman, under age 65, died of complications related to influenza infection.

Lab testing confirmed it was Influenza A virus.

Officials say the woman did have underlying health conditions.

They remind us all that the flu can cause serious illness, particularly in persons with underlying health conditions, and everyone over six months of age should be vaccinated each year.
