HEALTH & FITNESS

Orange County to file lawsuit, restraining order against needle exchange program

EMBED </>More Videos

Orange County officials announced they will be planning to file a lawsuit and temporary restraining order to block a controversial needle exchange program set to begin next week.

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange County officials on Friday announced they will be planning to file a lawsuit and temporary restraining order to block a controversial needle exchange program set to begin next week.

In an emergency meeting at the Orange County Hall of Administration in Santa Ana, OC Board Chairman Andrew Do asked the board for approval to stop the program.

The mobile Orange County Needle Exchange program plans to distribute as many as 20 clean needles in exchange for one dirty one. It's all in an effort to stop the spread of HIV and hepatitis C among drug users.

Despite widespread opposition on the local level, the California Department of Public Health approved the program to operate in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Orange and Santa Ana.

The program is expected to take effect beginning Monday in Anaheim. It is scheduled to run during designated time blocks of three to four hours for two days a week.

Each city has sided with the county by opposing the plan.

"Sometimes when you try to make the problem better, you can actually make it worse, and, unfortunately, that's what I believe occurred here," said Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido.

The needle exchange program originally began in 2016 at the Santa Ana Civic Center, but closed last January after the city denied it a permit, citing a public health risk.

"Based on our prior experience here in Orange County, needle exchange programs negatively impact our neighborhoods. The used needles are discarded in public libraries, city parks, sidewalks, jeopardizing the health and safety of the public," Do said.

The nonprofit maintained in a statement that its "harm reduction approach is a key, research-driven way to save lives and quell the spread of infectious disease."

"We know that there are some folks that this program will surely help, but we all know in life there are some bad apples out there that maybe, given a needle, may still share it and maybe just discard it," Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster said.

The Orange County Needle Exchange program said it plans to respond to neighbors' concerns about needle litter "by providing more consistent sharps disposal, community needle sweeps, and a hotline to report improperly discharged syringes."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthlitteringdrugsdrug addictionOrange CountyAnaheimOrangeCosta MesaSanta Ana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OC needle exchange program approved to operate
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
How screening can save lives for people with hepatitis C
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens amid parasite worry
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
2 killed in crash involving 2 cars, bicycle in Malibu
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
Thousands turnout for LA Rams job fair at Coliseum
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
Show More
Car slams into big rig, ends up under it in Alhambra crash
More than 600 report sickness after eating at Ohio Chipotle
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it could contain real milk
No motive, no 2nd shooter in Vegas massacre, sheriff says
More News