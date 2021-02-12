coronavirus testing

OC school district offering coronavirus testing to teachers, students

The Orange Unified School District is offering free COVID-19 testing to teachers and high school students at multiple sites.
By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Even as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, one school district in Orange County is doubling down on the importance of testing for the coronavirus.

The Orange Unified School District is offering free COVID-19 testing to teachers and high school students at different locations for the next three weeks.

"I think that's fantastic," said Jennifer Greenwalt, a teacher who works at Fletcher Elementary School. "It's just so important for people to have access to testing. It gives peace of mind, and just a confidence to getting back into the classroom."

In Orange County, most teachers are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Which is why Greenwalt said prioritizing COVID-19 testing is important.

"I think the testing combined with the vaccinations means we're heading in the right direction."

Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines if exposed to someone infected, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people can skip COVID-19 quarantines.


The free testing will occur every Wednesday for the next three weeks. This week's testing occurred at Villa Park High School. Next week it will happen at the school district office, and the following week at El Modena High School.

"We're offering it as a service to our community and to our staff and students," said Ken Miller at Villa Park High School, where of the 1,500 students and staff there is only only current COVID-19 case.

"Our district has done a great job providing PPE, and maintaining a safe environment, so it's been very minimal."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countyorangecoronavirus testingschoolscoronavirus californiacoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Camper van company creates mobile vaccine distribution vehicles
Company offers OC residents options for COVID tests
Free COVID tests offered at Vallarta Supermarket in Pacoima
Feds award $231.8M contract to produce at-home COVID tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
2 sought in man's death outside bar in West Hollywood
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge
Irvine approves 'hero pay' for grocery store workers
Man tries to hijack bus after robbery attempt, LASD says
Show More
Outdoor exercise banned in UC Berkeley COVID-19 lockdown
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
Lieu urges Senate to convict Trump because 'he can do this again'
More TOP STORIES News