Orange, Ventura counties at risk of moving back to most restrictive tier in state's reopening framework

Two Southern California counties, Orange and Ventura, are both on the brink of reverting back to the most restrictive tier in the state's reopening framework.Orange County on Sunday reported 639 new COVID-19 cases, its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since mid-August. The county is currently in the red tier.Ventura's case rate is currently 7.2%, but it needs to be below 7% in order to remain at the red level.Officials in both counties say it's almost guaranteed they will be knocked down to the purple tier if those numbers continue to rise.County officials have been urging residents to follow safety protocols, including wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, in the hopes of reducing those numbers."I really urge every Ventura County resident to think twice about the impact of your actions. As I've said before, your actions do matter and they matter, in particular, this week," said county public health director Rigo Vargas.It takes two weeks being at the purple level before the new restrictions are triggered which means restaurants will still be open for indoor Thanksgiving dinner and malls for black Friday shopping.But once the restrictions do take effect, indoor activities will be shut down for churches, gyms, movie theaters and restaurants.California public health officials are expected to announce the new rankings on Tuesday.