Coronavirus

Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order for all residents, closes non-essential businesses

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The City of Palm Springs on Tuesday issued a shelter-in-place order, advising all residents to limit their activities to only those essential to their daily lives as efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus are intensified across the region.

City officials are also closing to the public all non-essential businesses in the area, with the exception of 21 essential businesses such as grocery stores, health services, pharmacies, banks and gas stations, according to a press release.

The emergency order goes into effect Wednesday, March 18 and will remain in place until April 2, at which time city officials will determine whether to extend the emergency order.

"Given the rapid spread of COVID-19, and the long incubation period, the action of the City Council closing all non-essential businesses and having people stay in place will help prevent more infections, illnesses and deaths," Mayor Geoff Kors said in a press release. "The faster we all take proactive measures the faster we will get through this, saving lives and helping residents, workers and businesses get through this with the least amount of harm."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
