CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Parents name baby Los Angeles Strong Heart for special heart surgeries at CHLA that will save his life

EMBED </>More Videos

An infant with a "strong heart" despite a congenital defect is making for a perfect Valentine's Day story.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An infant with a "strong heart" despite a congenital defect is making for a perfect Valentine's Day story.

Sometimes you name your child after a loved one or something else that carries meaning. For one couple, the name of Los Angeles represented a chance at life.

Sweet crying sounds from a newborn greeted doctors. His father Bryan Mafoa said his son's name is part of his destiny.

"I've never been to L.A. We came here for one reason - and he's the reason," Mafoa said.

Hawaii is where baby L.A.'s parents live and they came to Children's Hospital Los Angeles because it's the only center on the West Coast offering a new type of treatment for his rare congenital heart problem.

"In essence, baby L.A. was born with half a heart - a condition that we call hypoplastic left heart syndrome," said cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Ram Kumar Subramanyan.

Subramanyan said surgeons will do a series of operations during the first three years of life to rebuild the right side of L.A.'s heart to do the pumping work of both sides.

"We can reroute the heart to pump blood to the body effectively," he said.

But during the second surgery, Los Angeles will receive an injection of his own stem cells harvested from his cord blood.

Rerouting the heart's right ventricle to become the main pumping chamber for the entire body is not a permanent solution so the goal of stem cell therapy is to create a stronger heart.

"We now feel immediately after the first year of the second operation, children who get the injection maintain their heart function better than those who do not receive the injection," Subramanyan said.

Baby Los Angeles also has a middle name - Strong Heart.

"He has Los Angeles in his name, but his middle name Strong Heart is something we are going to make sure he gets," Subramanyan said.

Los Angeles Strong Heart is a trailblazer in this new frontier of hypoplastic left heart treatment. And, his name carries his hope.

"There's really hope. Honestly, there is. I promise you," Mafoa said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart healthsocietychildren's healthsurgerybabyChildren's Hospital Los AngelesdoctorsCircle of HealthLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyHawaii
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Dietitian offers well-researched heart-healthy foods
3-minute brownie and truffle recipes for your Valentine
Early friendships can impact your future, research shows
CBD oil becoming more popular for pain management
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Dietitian offers well-researched heart-healthy foods
Old friends come together to share the gift of life
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
2 die from flu-related complications in Long Beach
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers charged with murder
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Los Angeles leaders continue to work on rodent problem in City Hall
Payless to close all 2,100 stores, have liquidation sales
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
Light rain lingers across SoCal on Friday
LAPD release bodycam footage of New Year's Day officer-involved shooting
SoCal schools mark 'No One Eats Alone Day'
Show More
OC triple homicide victims ID'd as suspect's parents, housekeeper
CA likely to sue President over emergency wall declaration
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Dietitian offers well-researched heart-healthy foods
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
More News