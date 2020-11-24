Pasadena to keep outdoor dining despite LA County restrictions

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena will continue to allow outdoor dining despite Los Angeles County's health order that starts Wednesday night.Pasadena is one of two cities in the county that has its own health department, and issues its own health orders.The city on Monday said they will continue to look at daily coronavirus numbers."The City of Pasadena will continue to assess our COVID numbers and work closely with Huntington Hospital and give as much advance notice as possible if the City's Order is going to change in any respect," a statement from city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said.L.A. County announced Sunday that outdoor dining at restaurants has to stop because of the latest surge in coronavirus cases. The order also impacts breweries, wineries and bars. The establishments will only be able to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery services.The new rules for the county go into effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. and will be in place for at least three weeks.