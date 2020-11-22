LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID-19 surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is shutting down dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars for at least three weeks starting Wednesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, health officials announced Sunday.The establishments will only be able to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery services, and the restrictions will take effect Wednesday at 10 p.m."To reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings, restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer take-out, drive thru, and delivery services," the county's Department of Public Health said in a news release. "Wineries and breweries may continue their retail operations adhering to current protocols. In person dining will not be allowed, at minimum, for the next 3 weeks."Officials had warned of more restrictions earlier in the week if the county's five-day average of new cases was above 4,000. Sunday's five-day average was 4,097 cases.A curfew for businesses in the county had been in effect since Friday night. Restaurants, breweries, wineries as well as other non-essential establishments were ordered to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.Most of California, including Los Angeles County, has been under a curfew since Saturday night at 10 p.m.