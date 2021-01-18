Pasadena to begin vaccinations for residents over 75

The Pasadena Public Health Department is holding a drive-thru clinic at Victory Park Recreation Center on Paloma Street on Tuesday and Thursday.
Preparations are already underway. You must have an appointment and provide proof of age and residency.
The vaccine that will be distributed is from Moderna.
To sign up for vaccination:
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Thursday, Jan. 21
The city says as more vaccine supply becomes available, appointments will be extended to people who are 65 and older.
The state of California has opened up vaccine eligibility to residents who are 65 and older, but many local jurisdictions have said they don't yet have the supplies to implement that yet.
The Los Angeles County health department recently said it was still vaccinating health-care workers and was not ready yet to open up the program to senior citizens. The cities of Pasadena and Long Beach have their own health departments that set guidelines separate from the county agency.
