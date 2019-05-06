'Measles kills': Health officials urging vaccination as L.A. area outbreak continues to grow

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Public health officials are again reminding people to get vaccinated after the eighth case of measles was reported in Los Angeles County over the weekend.
The eight cases observed in Los Angeles County are in addition to two cases in Orange County. An additional six people with measles are believed to have traveled through the L.A. area in recent weeks.
The infected person associated with the latest case visited popular spots including the Grove, the Los Angeles Farmer's Market, nearby shops and stores and the Los Angeles International Airport. People who traveled through those areas on April 27 are at risk for the next 21 days of developing measles.
Doctors are urging everyone to make sure they are vaccinated.
"Measles kills. Measles can cause severe pneumonia and debilitating pain conditions, it can also cause hearing loss," said Suman Radhakrishna, chair of infection prevention with Dignity Health. "If you have a room full of 100 people who are not measles immune, 90 of them are going to come down with measles. That's number one. Number two: People are contagious before they start having symptoms."
Details on those Los Angeles County locations where measles exposure may have occurred can be found at the county health website here.
