LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite concerns over accuracy, Riverside County will continue to use Curative as its coronavirus testing provider, the Press Enterprise reported.Los Angeles County announced over the weekend that it would stop using Curative's self-administered swabs at pop-up testing sites.L.A. County's decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration warned about the potential for false negatives if the tests are not conducted properly.