Riverside gym Mania Fitness says it won't comply with state order to shut down again

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- With coronavirus infections rapidly increasing, many local businesses have once again been forced to shut down but one gym in Riverside says it will not heed orders from state officials.Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered many indoor businesses to close if they can't move outside but Mike Ends, the owner of Fitness Mania, says he won't comply. He says he's already received a lot of support for his decision."There are some small businesses that spend a fortune trying to help please the governor and do separate things like outdoor dining... (putting) plastic walls up, doing all kinds of crazy things to help be safer and then he goes and shuts us (down) again," Ends said.Some of the gyms customers say if it's okay to protest in the streets, it should be okay to go to a gym."You got (thousands) of people in an enclosed area, whereby you got a 10,000 square foot gym. Closest person is maybe 15 feet close," said Oran Marlando.Different businesses are handling the order in different ways. Some restaurants went back to offering take-out services only.At Wiens Family Cellars in Temecula, which reopened a month ago, wine tastings are now only offered on the outdoor patio."(We've got) misters and fans and lots of things to keep the customers happy," saidThe city of Riverside has a program to help some businesses move their operation outside but they're unsure whether it applies to gyms. Officials are aware of the situation at Fitness Mania and are still evaluating how best to proceed.