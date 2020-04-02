Coronavirus

Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.



The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.

The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.

