Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state."No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.