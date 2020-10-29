Senior citizens can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail according to new executive order

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senior citizens age 70 and older can avoid a trip to Department of Motor Vehicles offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order, which allows seniors to renew their drivers licenses by mail.
The order says this will help limit in-person transactions at the DMV and encourage a COVID-19 vulnerable population to isolate at home.
The governor's previous orders gave extensions to at-risk populations, including senior citizens.
Most other drivers are eligible to renew their license by mail or online.
