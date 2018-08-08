HEALTH & FITNESS

Smoke advisory issued for Orange County, parts of Inland Empire amid Holy Fire

A plume of smoke goes up in the air as brush burns in the Holy Fire in the Trabuco Canyon area on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for Orange County and portions of Riverside and San Bernardino counties because of the Holy Fire.

Sam Atwood, with the district, said the smoke and ash from the 6,200-acre blaze may impact residents.

"Air quality could be unhealthful in these areas and residents need to take steps to limit their exposure, especially if they can see smoke or ash in their community," he said.

ABC7 Eyewitnesses from all over the Southland sent pictures of the smoke from the Holy Fire and the SCAQMD said many people will be feeling the effects.

"Ash floating in the air can be a respiratory irritant. These are large particles which may not be as harmful as the microscopic particles in wildfire smoke that can penetrate deep into our lungs and into our bloodstream," Atwood said.

He added that ozone or summer time smog is clear and typically doesn't have an odor. Residents should check the air quality on a daily basis at AQMD.gov, especially if they are sensitive to air pollution.
