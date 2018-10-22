HEALTH & FITNESS

Smoking marijuana could increase stroke risk, study suggests

Researchers found that rate of strokes in the U.S. increased nationwide for cannabis users while it stayed the same for non-users.

Researchers at a conference in Montreal, Canada presented a study linking recreational cannabis users to an increased risk of strokes.

They looked at hospitalizations between 2010 and 2014 of people in the U.S. who use the drug recreationally. They found that the rate of strokes increased nationwide for cannabis users while it stayed the same for non-users.

This news came shortly after the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Canada.
