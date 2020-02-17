Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple returning to CA after being quarantined on cruise ship in Japan

By
JAPAN (KABC) -- A couple from Santa Clarita are on their way back home to California after being quarantined for over a week on a cruise ship in Japan due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Jeri Seratt-Goldman and Carl Goldman are among some 380 Americans who boarded a flight Sunday from Tokyo, where the passengers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for nearly two weeks.

Japan on Sunday announced another 70 infections on the cruise ship, raising the ship's total number of cases to 355. Overall, Japan has 413 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death. Those infected passengers will remain in Japan for treatment.

Two flights were evacuating some Americans to Travis Air Force Base in California and some to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After arriving in the U.S., all of the passengers will need to go through another 14 days of quarantine - meaning they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks.

Americans evacuated from quarantine on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan

The Goldmans, owners of KHTS Radio, had been documenting their experiences on Facebook Live. However, they are not among those infected.

"None of this is in our control so there's really nothing we can do about it other than making the best of it and having fun," said Seratt-Goldman during the broadcast, adding that they had been passing the time by playing games and watching movies.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta claritalos angeles countytravis air force basejapancoronaviruscruise shippassenger
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Boy attacked, accused of having coronavirus because he's Asian: Officials
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats drop home opener in Carson, 25-18
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Show More
Funeral services held for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Paramount high school parents concerned over frequent on-campus fights
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
VIDEO: Guitarist jumps onto counter at Studio City Ralphs
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 210 Freeway in Monrovia
More TOP STORIES News