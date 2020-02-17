Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple returning to CA after being quarantined on cruise ship in Japan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5870119" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.

JAPAN (KABC) -- A couple from Santa Clarita are on their way back home to California after being quarantined for over a week on a cruise ship in Japan due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.Jeri Seratt-Goldman and Carl Goldman are among some 380 Americans who boarded a flight Sunday from Tokyo, where the passengers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for nearly two weeks.Japan on Sunday announced another 70 infections on the cruise ship, raising the ship's total number of cases to 355. Overall, Japan has 413 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death. Those infected passengers will remain in Japan for treatment.Two flights were evacuating some Americans to Travis Air Force Base in California and some to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After arriving in the U.S., all of the passengers will need to go through another 14 days of quarantine - meaning they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks.The Goldmans, owners of KHTS Radio, had been documenting their experiences on Facebook Live. However, they are not among those infected."None of this is in our control so there's really nothing we can do about it other than making the best of it and having fun," said Seratt-Goldman during the broadcast, adding that they had been passing the time by playing games and watching movies.