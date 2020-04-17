Coronavirus: SoCal nurses to protest, demand personal protective equipment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6107750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a Santa Monica hospital after refusing to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nurses from three hospitals operated by Providence St. Joseph Health will protest Friday morning over what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment.Nurses are demanding more personal protective equipment for colleagues helping treat COVID-19 patients and patients suspected of having the virus. They will hold protests at hospitals in Santa Monica, San Pedro and Torrance.Earlier this week, 10 nurses were suspended from their jobs at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica after refusing to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. The 10 nurses were suspended with pay.Saint John's wouldn't comment on the suspensions but said in a statement that as of Tuesday it was providing N95 masks to all nurses caring for COVID-19 patients and those awaiting test results.Since then, the nurses at that hospital say the facility has been providing appropriate personal protective equipment but claim that too many coworkers have already contracted the virus. The union representing the nurses, National Nurses United, says different units and different shifts are provided varying levels of personal protective equipment.During the protest, the nurses will also support colleagues who have contracted the virus and speak out on current conditions amid the pandemic.Protests will be held at St. John's Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary San Pedro and Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance.