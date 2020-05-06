COVID restrictions: LA County officials announce some businesses, public spaces can reopen with safety precautions Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6150038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the next stage of reopening California's economy is expected to begin as early as Friday.

#LIVE: Barbara Ferrer is going over Los Angeles County's roadmap to recovery. Slide one details the safeguards in place before opening. https://t.co/GYwOshuRcS pic.twitter.com/W1xicmuz7V — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health and elected officials on Wednesday announced that certain types of businesses and public spaces in Los Angeles County that were temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to reopen with safety precautions on Friday.Speaking at a daily briefing, county Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kathryn Barger said the first round of reopenings will include trails, golf courses, car dealership showrooms, and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music.The revised "safer-at-home" order will only allow for curbside pickup at the businesses, Barger emphasized. In-store shopping will continue to be banned for the time being.The unveiling of the gradual reopening of the county's economy comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was appropriate for some businesses and outdoor areas to begin opening up again on Friday.According to Barger, the unveiling of the L.A. County plan followed conversations between county and state officials aimed at ensuring that any easing of restrictions is in the best interest of the health of residents. She said the county could not be more lenient than the state dictates."What's best for other counties may not necessarily be right for Los Angeles County," the board chair said. "As we are the most densely populated county in the state, our guidelines will certainly look different than others."At the same news conference, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the public health director, reported 55 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 1,367 amid 28,644 cases.