A new study suggests just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of suffering a stroke.
Researchers in China found those who consume one to two drinks a day have an increased stroke risk of about 10 to 15 percent, compared with nondrinkers.
They tracked more than 500,000 people for a decade, recording their medical history and drinking habits.
The study contradicts the previous belief that a drink a day could actually be good for you.
Researchers said they were not able to draw any conclusions about alcohol and the risk of heart attacks.
Study: 1 drink per day could increase stroke risk
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News