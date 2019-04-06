Study: 1 drink per day could increase stroke risk

A new study suggests just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of suffering a stroke.Researchers in China found those who consume one to two drinks a day have an increased stroke risk of about 10 to 15 percent, compared with nondrinkers.They tracked more than 500,000 people for a decade, recording their medical history and drinking habits.The study contradicts the previous belief that a drink a day could actually be good for you.Researchers said they were not able to draw any conclusions about alcohol and the risk of heart attacks.